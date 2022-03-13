MPD investigating missing child report

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing child report after a 12-year-old boy was reported missing last week.

Tayshawn A. Williams was last seen on March 9 at approximately 7:10 a.m. on the 8000 block of W. Bender Avenue. He did not return home from school that day.

He is described as an African American male, 12-years of age, 4’08”, 55 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hooded jacket, blue jeans and blue with gold shoes.

Anyone with any information on Tayshawn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242.

