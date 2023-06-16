MPD: Critical Missing 11-year-old boy last seen downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critical missing 11-year-old Steven Irvin.

Police say he was last seen near Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Mckinley Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

That's about a block north of Fiserv Forum.

Irvin is described as an 11-year-old black male, 5’07”, 160bs with short dread locks and brown eyes.

MPD critical missing

He was wearing a black anime t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black Nike Air Force Ones.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00am-12am at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-8am at 414-935-7360.

