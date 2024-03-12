Watch Now
MPD asking for the public's help finding critically missing teen

Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:38:28-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a critically missing teen, Jalynn Sims.

Sims, 15, is 5'3" Black female. Police say she's about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sims was last seen on the 4900 block of North 42nd Street on Monday around 11:00 p.m.

Sims was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and rainbow colored Croc style shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station at 414-935-7242

