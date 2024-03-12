MPD asking for the public's help finding critically missing teen

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a critically missing teen, Jalynn Sims.

Sims, 15, is 5'3" Black female. Police say she's about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sims was last seen on the 4900 block of North 42nd Street on Monday around 11:00 p.m.

MPD Jalynn Sims

Sims was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and rainbow colored Croc style shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station at 414-935-7242

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip