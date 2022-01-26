Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother and child injured in Milwaukee house fire

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 News
house fire.PNG
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:02:24-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is working to put out a house fire near 5th and Madison Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a mother and her child were taken to the hospital with burns, but first responders are still working to put out the fire.

MFD said the cold temperatures are posing some challenges to putting out the fire, which has been burning for about two hours.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing