Mother and child injured in Milwaukee house fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is working to put out a house fire near 5th and Madison Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a mother and her child were taken to the hospital with burns, but first responders are still working to put out the fire.

MFD said the cold temperatures are posing some challenges to putting out the fire, which has been burning for about two hours.

HAPPENING NOW: The @MilFireDept is on scene near 5th and Madison battling a house fire that sent a mother and child to the hospital after suffering from burns. Crews are still working on putting the fire out, but the cold temps are creating some challenges. More at noon on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/MCcdBL0xIM — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) January 26, 2022

