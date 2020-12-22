More than $60K raised for Hunger Task Force amid virtual food drive

Nearly $30,000 was raised for Hunger Task Force on one day, through a partnership between the organization, TMJ4 News, and Raymond James Financial.

On Monday alone, $29,000 was raised, bringing the total so far in December to more than $60,000.

The Home 4 the Holidays Virtual Food Drive is one way people can help those in need this season, due to the pandemic.

Increased need for food in the community is also paired with the new challenge of safely collecting donated food amid the pandemic.

"The winter months are coming and it can be some of the harshest time because people are making decisions about their utility bills, rent or mortgage payments, so adding additional food into that household budget makes a huge difference and if you're able to be generous and help now is the time to do it," said Director Sherrie Tussler.

The food drive runs through the month of December and all donations help local families in need.

