Missing sister and brother in Milwaukee, police need your help finding them

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing sister and her brother.

MPD said 10-year-old Ronnai McClelland is critically missing, last seen in the 4100 block of N. 16th St. Thursday night.

Her brother, 13-year-old Kamarion, is also missing but not critically. He was last seen with her.

Ronnai is 4’06”, 140 lbs, with medium-length hair, last seen wearing a white-collar oxford school uniform shirt, navy blue uniform pants, and black flats. She also had a purple and white Lol Doll backpack.

Kamarion is 165 lbs, has black hair in a short Afro and was last seen wearing a white collared shirt with a navy vest, navy pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7022.

