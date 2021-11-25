Missing Milwaukee 17-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Police need your help finding Alexis Myers, 17, who has been missing since Nov. 23 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen walking around the Hamilton High School area in Milwaukee.

Myers is 5'5", weights 160 lbs, has brown eyes, and brown hair.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department put out the missing person alert even though she lives in Milwaukee. Waukesha officials said that Myers has ties to Waukesha.

Please call the Milwaukee police department with any relevant information (414) 935-7272.

