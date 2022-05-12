Missing endangered person alert issued for McFarland man

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. — A missing endangered person alert was issued for a 46-year-old McFarland man on Wednesday.

Benjamin J. Sears told his family members he is in Vernon County and will not return to McFarland, according to the McFarland Police Department. Sears would not provide any additional information on his location.

Police say he has a medical history and may not have all of his prescribed medications with him.

Sears was last seen around 10 a.m. in McFarland on Wednesday. Police say he sent suicidal messages to two different people.

Sears is described as followed:

White male

6'0 tall

175 pounds

Hazel eyes

Salt and pepper hair color

Full beard

Last seen wearing: black "Danny Devito" t-shirt, brown cargo pants, white tennis shoes, a satchel with a red baseball cap attached to it

McFarland Police Department

He is driving a blue 2012 Audi Q7 SUV with a Wisconsin license plate: AGZ6616.

It has been reported that Sears has been in both the Sauk and Dodge county areas on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at (608) 838-3151.

