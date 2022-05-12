Watch
Missing endangered person alert issued for McFarland man

McFarland Police Department
Posted at 10:09 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 23:09:47-04

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. — A missing endangered person alert was issued for a 46-year-old McFarland man on Wednesday.

Benjamin J. Sears told his family members he is in Vernon County and will not return to McFarland, according to the McFarland Police Department. Sears would not provide any additional information on his location.

Police say he has a medical history and may not have all of his prescribed medications with him.

Sears was last seen around 10 a.m. in McFarland on Wednesday. Police say he sent suicidal messages to two different people.

Sears is described as followed:

  • White male
  • 6'0 tall
  • 175 pounds
  • Hazel eyes
  • Salt and pepper hair color
  • Full beard
  • Last seen wearing: black "Danny Devito" t-shirt, brown cargo pants, white tennis shoes, a satchel with a red baseball cap attached to it
He is driving a blue 2012 Audi Q7 SUV with a Wisconsin license plate: AGZ6616.

It has been reported that Sears has been in both the Sauk and Dodge county areas on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at (608) 838-3151.

