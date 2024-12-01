Missing child: Seven-year-old Two Rivers boy went missing Saturday evening

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Jacob Baer, 7, went missing near Veteran's Park in Two Rivers Saturday around 4:30 p.m., according to a post by the Two Rivers Police Department

He is about three feet and five inches tall and 56 pounds. Baer was last seen on foot wearing a black jacket with a green hood, a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants and camouflage boots.

The TRPD would like the community to keep an eye out near your own property and contact police if he is seen. The area near the West Twin River, the City marina and Veterans Park was patrolled by K9 units, drones and emergency vehicles.

Ice in those areas are thin and the police are equipped to work in those hazardous conditions.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error