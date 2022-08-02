Watch Now
Missing autistic boy in Milwaukee: Last seen on 6th St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 08:14:41-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding critical missing 12-year-old Marlon T. Johnson, who was last seen in the 2800 block of N. 6th St. Monday night.

Johnson is described as wearing his hair in a short Afro. He has brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pajama pants with action figures on them, and black Croc brand shoes.

Johnson is diagnosed with Autism, and functions on the level of a 3-year-old, police said.

