Missing 21-year-old man last seen in St. Francis

SAINT FRANCIS, Wisc. — The Saint Francis Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an endangered missing 21-year-old man.

Police say Alexis Munoz was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 29 in St. Francis around 4 p.m.

Police describe Munoz as a Hispanic male, 5'9, 125 pounds, with red/brown hair and brown eyes.

Munoz is believed to have walked away from his St. Francis residence and does not have a vehicle or phone with him, police say.

Police also say Munoz has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Any information please contact the St. Francis Police Department at (414) 481-2232

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip