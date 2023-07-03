Missing 10-year-old in Milwaukee; last seen on bike

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a missing 10-year-old.

Tarion Johnson was last seen in the area of 10th and Wright on his blue/white/silver bike.

Read MPD's statement below:

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critical missing Tarion JOHNSON, who is 10 years old. Please see the attached photos.



Tarion was last seen on 07/02/2023 at approximately 8:40 PM. Tarion is described as a 10-year-old, African American, Male, 4'11", 95 lbs., medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, orange and red shorts, black crocks. Tarion was last seen in the area of 2500 block of N. 10th St. He left the location on his bicycle which is blue, white, and silver.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



