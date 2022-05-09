Watch
Milwaukee's German Fest returning this summer

Posted at 10:21 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:21:02-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's German Fest is back this year with the long-running festival scheduled for Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

Organizers announced that among the acts playing the festival are Austrian band Schürzenjäger and The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band.

At 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday German Fest will also have fireworks to finish off the evening, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

The festival will have traditional dancing, the Dachshund Derby race, interactive cultural and historical experiences, the Battle of the Mascots featuring foam-faced fanatics and other events.

Organizers were forced to cancel German Fest in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after many of Milwaukee's other big summer festivals announced a return this year, including Bastille Days, Pride Fest, the Brady Street Festival, Summer Soulstice, and of course Summerfest.

