Milwaukee will vote on legalizing marijuana in November
11:08 AM, May 24, 2018
6:51 AM, May 25, 2018
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Milwaukee County voters will be asked about legalizing marijuana this November after the County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum question on a 15-1 vote Thursday morning.
The non-binding, advisory referendum on the November ballot would ask voters how they feel about approving the sale, usage and taxation of recreational marijuana.
The official question, proposed by County Supervisor John F. Weishan, would ask if people approve of allowing adults 21 and older to "engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana."