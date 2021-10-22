Milwaukee police trying to find family of lost child

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding the family of a lost child. He was found Thursday at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Greenfield Avenue.

Police say the child is about 2 years of age, 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds. He was wearing the same clothing in the above photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405. To provide information between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

