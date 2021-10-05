Milwaukee police trying to find critically missing 6-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find critically missing 6-year-old Marvin Sherrod, last seen Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of North 23rd Street in the accompany of 39-year-old Lynn Jackson.

Sherrod was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Sherrod's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7a-4a, and District Five at 414-935-7252 between the hours of 4a-7a.

