MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find critically missing Robert Parrott Jr., 28 years old. He was last seen on Sunday around 5 p.m. in the area of N. 70th St and W. Hampton Ave.

He is wearing a teal/turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, gray sweat pants and slippers with Green Bay Packers design.

Anyone with information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip