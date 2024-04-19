Milwaukee police seeks help in finding critically missing 42-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing Tiffany Cook, 42.

Police say Cook was last seen on Tuesday, April 16, in the area of the 200 block of W. Capitol Dr.

Cook is described as a black female, standing around 5’4” tall and weighing around 200lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Cook typically wears thick-framed clear glasses, however, it is not known what she was last wearing.

Police say Cook should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4, at 414-935-7242.

