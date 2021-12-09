Milwaukee police seeking critically missing 8-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find 8-year-old critical missing Isaiah Moreno. He was last seen in the area 2400 W. Orchard St. on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Moreno is described as 4'00", 80 pounds with brown / dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black Nike Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants, and yellow Air Jordan basketball shoes, according to police.

via MPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 a.m. and Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

