MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Aryona Mobbs was last seen on Saturday around 2 a.m. near 49th and Hadley. Officials said she was leaving a residence and should be wearing a red backpack.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip