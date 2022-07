MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Charlene P. Ruffin who is considered critically missing.

Ruffin was last seen in the 2700 block of N 45th St. at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 14th. She is about 4'8" and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Packers hoodie and white Nike's.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405

