Milwaukee Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for an endangered missing 6-year-old.

They say Marvin Sherrod is 3'2" tall, weighs 45 lbs., has brown eyes and short curly black hair. He was last seen on October 4 around 12:26 p.m. at 3200 N. 23rd Street, wearing a black t-shirt with a red and white design on the front. He was wearing black jean pants and black and white shoes.

Sherrod was last seen with Lynn Jackson. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and black checkered shirt, black leggings and black and white checkered shoes.

She's driving a red/maroon Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin plate number ALX7089.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of 2700 W. National Avenue in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405 or email kvines@milwaukee.gov.

