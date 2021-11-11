Milwaukee Police searching for missing 16-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding critical missing 16-year-old Shalanda Lock.

Shalanda was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of N. 15th St. and W. Congress St. She is about 5'03", 115 pounds, with a black straight long hair wig, last seen wearing a cropped jean jacket, white t-shirt, and gray leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Five at 414-935-7252.

