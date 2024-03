The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing person.

Karma Sanchez hasn't been seen since around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday near 54th and Clarke.

Milwaukee Police Department Karma Sanchez



Karma is about 5'5" tall with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

Milwaukee Police Department Karma Sanchez



Anyone with any information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7232.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip