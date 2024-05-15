Watch Now
Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 70-year-old man

Julian Ramirez
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 23:25:43-04

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help to find a critical missing man.

Julian Ramirez is 70 years old. He was last seen just before 6 p.m. last night near 42nd and Lancaster. He has dementia and needs life-saving medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

