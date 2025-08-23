Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 45-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for critically missing Scott Dow.

Scott was last seen on Saturday, August 23, around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 69th St. and Birch Court. He was last seen heading southbound towards W. Villard Ave.

Milwaukee Police Department

Scott is a 45-year-old white male. He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 230 pounds, and having blond hair styled in a fade.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

