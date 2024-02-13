Watch Now
Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 35-year-old man

35-year-old Timothy Gray was last seen near 95th and Brown Deer around 2:00 Monday afternoon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police.
The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing 35-year-old man.

Police say Timothy Gray is 5'8" and 168 pounds. He was last seen near 95th and Brown Deer around 2:00 Monday afternoon.

Gray was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

