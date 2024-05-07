Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 28-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help in finding a critically missing 28-year-old woman.

Last known whereabouts

Satania M. Jackson, 28, was last seen Tuesday morning, around 10 a.m. on May 7, 2024, near N. 14th St. & W. Center St.

Satania is described as a black woman with a medium complexion, standing at 5’2.

She has brown eyes and medium-length hair with red braids.

Police say she may be in the company of Marcell S. Turner, who is driving a U-Haul short box truck with the price of $19.95 on the driver and passenger side of the box.

Contact police

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

