Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 22-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need your help to find 22-year-old critical missing Kiara Perez-Rivera.

Kiara was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Sunday in the area of N. 25th St. and W. Highland Ave.

She is described as approximately 5'01", 150 pounds, with black straight shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white knee-length dress with pink and gold flowers and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip