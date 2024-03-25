Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 16-year-old girl

Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing 16-year-old girl.

Kei'Veia Montgomery-Greer was last seen Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. near 11th and Hayes Avenue.

She has black, braided hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, black shoes, and a long grey coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

