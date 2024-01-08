Milwaukee police searching for critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's help in finding critically missing 13-year-old Azoria Jones.

Police say Jones was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 6, near 35th Street and Kaul Avenue in Milwaukee wearing a pink coat, tank top and black pants. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at (414) 935-7242.

