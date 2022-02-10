Milwaukee police searching for 11- and 14-year-old missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl and a missing 14-year-old girl who were last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near West Kaul Avenue and North 36th Street.

Azonia Jones, 11, is described as being 5'3", 130 pounds, and last seen in a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Aviona Scott, 14, is described as 4'11", 118 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and white pajama pants.

Milwaukee Police said that Azonia Jones is missing and that Aviona Scott was with her when Azonia went missing.

If you have any information, please call (414) 935-7401.

