Milwaukee police search for two critically missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two critically missing children who were last seen Wednesday night.

Jontae Wilson, 9, and Laparis McBee, 12 were last seen near 38th and Rohr.

Wilson was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with white and red glitter lettering and black jeans. McBee had her hair in two ponytails and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and pink ankle-height Converse shoes.

If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip