MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Danielle Noble was last seen near N. Teutonia and W. Custer around 9 p.m. She was wearing a black bonnet, black jeans, and red sandals.

If you see her or know where she might be, contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip