Milwaukee police search for critically missing woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a critically missing woman, Sadie Hock.

Sadie was last in contact with family Friday afternoon, leaving the area of Humboldt and Vienna.

Sadie is a 23-year-old female, she is 5'6", and is about 108 lbs. Sadie has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray fleece with maroon accents over a maroon-colored turtleneck, black leggings, and light green Converse tennis shoes.

She may be traveling on foot to Bastille days at Cathedral Square Park. Sadie may be traveling with her black and tan chihuahua.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error