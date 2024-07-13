Watch Now
Milwaukee police search for critically missing woman

The Milwaukee Police Department
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 13, 2024

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a critically missing woman, Sadie Hock.

Sadie was last in contact with family Friday afternoon, leaving the area of Humboldt and Vienna.

Sadie is a 23-year-old female, she is 5'6", and is about 108 lbs. Sadie has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray fleece with maroon accents over a maroon-colored turtleneck, black leggings, and light green Converse tennis shoes.

She may be traveling on foot to Bastille days at Cathedral Square Park. Sadie may be traveling with her black and tan chihuahua.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

