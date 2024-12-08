Milwaukee police search for critically missing teen

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search of critically missing teen, Zariauna S. Bryant.
Zariauna is a 13-year-old black female, she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
She has black hair with box braids, brown eyes, and is described to have a slim build.
Zariauna was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Zariauna was last seen in the area of 15th St. and Concordia Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 7 around 10 p.m.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Zariauna S. Bryant, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fifth District at 414-935-7252.
