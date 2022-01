MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help in finding a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Serenity Carr was last seen on Saturday around 6:22 p.m. She was in the 3100 block of N. 40th Street wearing a black and red flannel shirt, black leggings, and a black backpack.

Carr is 5-feet-tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

If you see Carr or are aware of her whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Sensistive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

