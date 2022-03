MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Miranda Dashner was last seen near N. 40th Street and W. Burleigh Street. She is approximately 5'1", thin, and has brown short hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and army-colored pants.

If you see Dashner or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip