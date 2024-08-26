Milwaukee police looking for critically missing man known only as 'John Doe'

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing man identified only as "John Doe."
John Doe is described as a black man in his 30s, 6'0" tall, with a slim build, brown hair with short twisties, glasses, a dark complexion, and wearing a blue hospital gown.
Watch: What we know so far about missing man 'John Doe':
Doe was last seen on foot in the 900 block of N. 12th St. Sunday night.
If anyone has information about this man's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7232.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.