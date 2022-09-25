Milwaukee Police looking for critically missing 26-year-old Nathaniel Schieble

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 26-year-old Nathaniel Schieble.

Police say Schieble was last seen Sunday, September 25th around 11:00am in the area of 124th and Appleton.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6' 1" and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

MPD Critically Missing 26-year-old

Schieble may be driving his 2007 Ford Mustang, described as orange with a black roof and black hood, bearing WI auto plate AML-5758.

MPD

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.

