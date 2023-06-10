Milwaukee Police looking for critical missing 24-year old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a critical missing person.

24-year-old Daveon Archibold was last seen Friday, June 9th around 1 pm in the area of North 79th and Hampton.

Archibold is a black male, six feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has a black goatee, short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green tank top and green and white plaid shorts.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information about Daveon to call the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7am-midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight-8am at 414-935-7360.

