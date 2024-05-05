Milwaukee Police in search for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

The Milwaukee Police say they are in search of a 2013-2017 white Chevrolet Traverse in connection to the fatal hit and run from early Sunday morning.
The hit-and-run occurred early Sunday morning near Lincoln Ave and 19th St. killing 2 pedestrians. The white Chevrolet Traverse then fled the scene.
Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling east on W Lincoln Ave. There should be damage to the vehicles front passenger side with damage to the headlight and fog lamp as well.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.