Milwaukee Police in search for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

The white Chevrolet Traverse involved in the fatal hit-and-run was last seen traveling east on W Lincoln.
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 05, 2024
The Milwaukee Police say they are in search of a 2013-2017 white Chevrolet Traverse in connection to the fatal hit and run from early Sunday morning.

The hit-and-run occurred early Sunday morning near Lincoln Ave and 19th St. killing 2 pedestrians. The white Chevrolet Traverse then fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling east on W Lincoln Ave. There should be damage to the vehicles front passenger side with damage to the headlight and fog lamp as well.

Photo of a similar white Chevrolet Traverse

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

