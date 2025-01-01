Milwaukee police in search for missing 8-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of missing child, Damonie Wade.
Damonie is an 8-year-old black male, who is 4 foot 5 inches and weighs 80 pounds. He has short black hair.
Damonie was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black pants, and female turquoise sandals.
He was last seen in the area of N 38th St. and W Townsend St. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 around 11 a.m.
Police say he was last seen leaving his residence possibly going over the back gate.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Damonie Wade call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-614-0244.
