Milwaukee police in search for critically missing 11-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing, Jaden Barksdale.

Jaden is an 11-year-old black male. He is 5'03" and weighs about 100 pounds. He is described as having black hair with a brown patch and black eyes.

Jaden was last seen on Sunday around 2 a.m. on foot near 27th St. and Cleveland Ave.

He was last seen wearing an army shirt, dark blue pants, and vanilla-colored Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.

