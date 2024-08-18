Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police in search for critically missing 11-year-old

Jaden BARKSDALE
Milwaukee Police Department
Jaden BARKSDALE
Posted
and last updated

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing, Jaden Barksdale.

Jaden is an 11-year-old black male. He is 5'03" and weighs about 100 pounds. He is described as having black hair with a brown patch and black eyes.

Jaden was last seen on Sunday around 2 a.m. on foot near 27th St. and Cleveland Ave.

He was last seen wearing an army shirt, dark blue pants, and vanilla-colored Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo