Milwaukee Police asks for assistance in locating critically missing 77-year-old Emma Price

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in finding critically missing Emma Price, 77, who they say was last seen on Monday, March 18.

Price was last seen around 8 a.m., near N. Granville Rd. & W. Bradley Rd.

She is described as a Black female with a light complexion and age spots on her face. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length gray hair.

Emma Price, 77, was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. in the 7900 block of North Granville Road.







She was last wearing a black and gray jacket, black pants, and black shoes. According to police, Price is known to wear a lot of gold-colored jewelry, but it is unknown if she was wearing jewelry.

Price may be the passenger of a 2018 gray Chevrolet Impala.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.

