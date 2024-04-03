Milwaukee police asking the public's help finding critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's help finding a critically missing man.

Lester Altman, 63, was last seen around 9:00 p.m. near the 700 block of S. 39th Street on April 2nd. Police say he wandered away from his care center on foot. Altman is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Altman is 5'7", 130 pounds with grey hair and a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay jacket, a black or blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7262

