Milwaukee Police asking for help to find missing 10-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a critically missing 10-year-old boy.

Michael E. Miller was last seen in the 5100 block of N. 38th St. on Tuesday at about 6 p.m., police say. He's described as 4'0" tall, weighing 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and white Nike Air Force shoes with organge and blue accents.

Anyone having contact with, or information about Michael, is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

