Milwaukee Police asking for help to find critically missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Joshlyn D. Henderson, a critically missing woman.
"Joshlyn is described as a 36-year-old Black female, 5'06, 210 lbs., heavy build, brown eyes, and black hair," according to a news release from police.
It's unknown what Joshlyn was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
She was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of N. Doctor MLK Jr. Dr., and she may be driving a white Hyundai Kona SUV with Wisconsin license plate AXD4691.
Anyone with any information on Joshlyn's location is asked to please contact Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7252.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.