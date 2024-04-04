Milwaukee police asking for help finding critically missing teen

Milwaukee police are asking for help finding critically missing teen.

Caley Gant, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 6th and Mitchell around 4:00 p.m. She weighs 181 pounds and is 5'5". She has dyed hair and blue eyes.

MPD Caley Gant, 14, has been missing since Wednesday.

Authorities say Caley was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black jacket, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222.

