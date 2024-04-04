Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police asking for help finding critically missing teen

Caley Gant, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 6th and Mitchell around 4:00 p.m.
Milwaukee police are asking for help finding critically missing teen. Caley Gant, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 6th and Mitchell around 4:00 p.m.
Caley Gant
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 07:28:42-04

Milwaukee police are asking for help finding critically missing teen.

Caley Gant, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 6th and Mitchell around 4:00 p.m. She weighs 181 pounds and is 5'5". She has dyed hair and blue eyes.

Caley Gant
Caley Gant, 14, has been missing since Wednesday.

Authorities say Caley was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black jacket, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming device