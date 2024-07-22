Milwaukee Police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a critically missing 15-year-old girl.
Jashanti Brown-Holton was last seen in the 4700 block of N. 30th St. at about 9 p.m. Sunday. She's described as 5'6" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair with a pink and blonde patch, and brown eyes.
Jashanti has a nose piercing on her right nostril, police say. She wa
s last seen wearing an orange striped tank-top, black spandex shorts, a black bonnet on her head, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.
Watch: What we know about a missing 15-year-old Milwaukee girl:
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.