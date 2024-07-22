Milwaukee Police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a critically missing 15-year-old girl.

Jashanti Brown-Holton was last seen in the 4700 block of N. 30th St. at about 9 p.m. Sunday. She's described as 5'6" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair with a pink and blonde patch, and brown eyes.

Jashanti has a nose piercing on her right nostril, police say. She wa

Milwaukee Police

s last seen wearing an orange striped tank-top, black spandex shorts, a black bonnet on her head, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.

